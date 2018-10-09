Ritter Pharma up 11% premarket on RP-G28 data

Thinly traded nano cap Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) is up 11% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of new data from its Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating RP-G28 in people with lactose intolerance. The data were presented at the Annual Scientific Meeting of the American College of Gastroenterology in Philadelphia.

Participants receiving RP-G28 showed significant increases in several types of bacteria that are associated with lactose metabolism. Specifically, bifidobacteria increased 77.7% in the treatment groups who experienced improved lactose tolerance and increased milk consumption two times 30 days after treatment.

RP-G28, a highly purified galactooligosaccharide, is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon.

Development is ongoing.