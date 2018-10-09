Kirkland Lake Gold says Q3 production rose 30% Y/Y, hitting record

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) says Q3 gold production rose 30% Y/Y and 9% Q/Q to a record 180.1K oz., which ti says leaves it positioned to achieve full-year production guidance of more than 635K oz.

KL says Q3 results, which topped its target levels for the quarter, were driven by record quarterly production of more than 90K oz. from the Fosterville mine as well as nearly 90K oz. from its Canadian operations.

CEO Tony Makuch says the commissioning of a second gravity circuit during the quarter resulted in an “immediate spike” in production, with the Fosterville mill processing more than 1K oz. in the first week of the circuit’s operation.