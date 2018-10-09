Oppenheimer updates on Yaltra Online

Oppenheimer weighs in on Yaltra Online (YTRA) after hosting an investor call with company execs.

Key highlights: "YTRA’s corporate segment is serving 700 enterprises, reaching 4.2M employees, and providing many cross-selling opportunities into its leisure segment to generate better profitability. YTRA's corporate segment is already profitable with margins in the 15-20% range, and benefiting from limited marketing investment. The current macro environment (higher oil prices/ INR depreciation) is impacting the consumer business, but YTRA’s corporate segment remains healthy."

The firm keeps an Outperform rating on Yaltra Online.