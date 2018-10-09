Irish regulators want answers from Google on data exposure

Irish data regulators want answers from Google (GOOG, GOOGL) regarding the security issue that might have exposed at least 500K Google+ users to hundreds of external developers.

News of the issue and Google’s lack of disclosure broke yesterday alongside the shuttering of the consumer version of the social network.

Because the breach appears to have happened before the EU’s new General Data Protection Regulation was implemented, all EU data protection authorities can engage with Google on the matter.

