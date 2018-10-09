Breathtec acquires Nash Pharmaceuticals

Breathtec Biomedical (OTCQB:BTHCF) announced that it has signed a share exchange agreement with Nash Pharmaceuticals Inc. and the security holders of Nash Pharma to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Nash Pharma.

Nash Pharma is a privately held drug development company focusing on developing repurposed therapeutic drugs.

In consideration Breathtec will issue an aggregate of 15.8M common, pro rata to the holders of Nash Pharma common shares at a deemed price of $0.24 per Share. Breathtec is expected to issue 14.8M Replacement Warrants at closing.

Closing of the Transaction is expected to occur on or about October 17, 2018.