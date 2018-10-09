Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Australian units court case adjourns to February: Reuters

A criminal case in Australia against Deutsche Bank's (DB -1.3% ) and Citigroup's (C -1.6% ) Australian units, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCPK:ANZBY +0.6% ), and six senior bankers is adjourned to Feb. 5, Reuters reports.

The companies and six bankers face are accused of criminal cartel conduct over a A$3B (US$2.1B) ANZ stock issue in 2015; the government alleges that the parties restricted supply to ANZ shares to maintain the price of the shares.

The banks have denied wrongdoing. JPMorgan, an underwriter in the capital raise, wasn't charged.

