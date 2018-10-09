BofAML survey shows significant rise in iPhone upgrade interest

Bank of America Merrill Lynch reiterates its Buy rating on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and says the firm’s survey suggests iPhone upgrade interest “rose significantly in recent months.”

The survey included 91K global consumers and was conducted from March to September. Analyst Wamsi Mohan says the results showed 33% of respondents planning to upgrade to the iPhone versus the 15% for Samsung. Of current iPhone owners, 70% planned to stick with the brand for their next phone.

Price target reaffirmed at $256, a 14% upside to Monday’s close. The FY19 EPS estimate is $14.41 (consensus: $13.62).

Previously: Citi raises its Apple target, FY19 EPS estimate on XS sales (Oct. 8)