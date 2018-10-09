Discounters outpace market averages in early trading

Shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) are up 3.55% and Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is 1.62% higher as investors are pushing into the discounters in early action. The expectation for pre-hurricane sales for the retailers may be playing into the rally, along with a red-hot read from Johnson Redbook on weekly chain store sales.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is trailing its peers with only a 0.60% gain ,but is still well-ahead of broad market averages.

Previously: Chain store sales up 6.5% in weekly read (Oct. 9)