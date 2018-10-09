NetEase Music licenses South Korean artists

NetEase Cloud Music (NTES -1.8% ) has signed a copyright licensing partnership with one of South Korea's biggest entertainment firms.

The deal with Loen Entertainment gets NetEase access to music from acts including IU, Apink, CNBLUE, GFriend, AOA and THE BOYZ.

Several of the artists have new material in the pipeline this month.

The deal follows a string of agreements for NetEase, including deals with HIM International Music Inc, B2 Music, YUEHUA Entertainment, KING RECORDS, Big Hit Entertainment, and NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan.