John Wiley & Sons to acquire Learning House for $200M

John Wiley & Sons (JW.A -0.4% ) agrees to acquire Learning House, a diversified education services provider, from Weld North Holdings for $200M

Learning House expects to generate $70M (+17% Y/Y) as sales for FY18; the combined entity will have ~$200M as sales.

“We are excited for Learning House to become a part of Wiley and add its legacy of innovation to Wiley’s OPM market business,” said Jonathan Grayer, CEO of Weld North.

The deal is expected to close by November 1, 2018