FDA issues new guidance for developers of complex generics

The FDA has released new guidance documents aimed at advancing development of generic versions of transdermally and topically administered drugs, formulations that are more complex and more challenging to copy. The types of products in these categories include inhaled drugs, topical skin patches and eye drops that act on the surface of the eye.

