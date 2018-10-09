Stocks edge lower as 10-year yield retakes seven-year high

Stocks open mostly lower amid continued bond yield pressures, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note surging as high as 3.26% to extend last week's seven-year high; Dow -0.3% , S&P -0.1% , Nasdaq +0.2% .

However, the 10-year yield has since pulled back to its flat line and now hovers near 3.22%, which helped stocks recover some of their overnight losses.

European markets are modestly lower, with France's CAC -0.1% , Germany's DAX -0.2% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1.3% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.2% .

In U.S. corporate news, Papa John's +6.9% following reports of a potential takeover bid from Trian Fund.

Utilities ( +0.6% ) and consumer discretionary ( +0.4% ) top the early sector standings, while materials ( -2.1% ) and industrials ( -0.9% ) post sharp losses.

Elsewhere, the International Monetary Fund trimmed its global growth forecast to 3.7% from 3.9% in both 2018 and 2019, and lowered the U.S. growth forecast to 2.5% from 2.7%, citing global uncertainties such as the U.S.-China trade war and Brexit.