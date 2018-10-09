Stocks edge lower as 10-year yield retakes seven-year high

Stocks open mostly lower amid continued bond yield pressures, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note surging as high as 3.26% to extend last week's seven-year high; Dow -0.3%, S&P -0.1%, Nasdaq +0.2%.
However, the 10-year yield has since pulled back to its flat line and now hovers near 3.22%, which helped stocks recover some of their overnight losses.
European markets are modestly lower, with France's CAC -0.1%, Germany's DAX -0.2% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.3%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1.3% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.2%.
In U.S. corporate news, Papa John's +6.9% following reports of a potential takeover bid from Trian Fund.
Utilities (+0.6%) and consumer discretionary (+0.4%) top the early sector standings, while materials (-2.1%) and industrials (-0.9%) post sharp losses.
Elsewhere, the International Monetary Fund trimmed its global growth forecast to 3.7% from 3.9% in both 2018 and 2019, and lowered the U.S. growth forecast to 2.5% from 2.7%, citing global uncertainties such as the U.S.-China trade war and Brexit.
U.S. WTI crude oil futures +0.4% to $74.62/bbl.
