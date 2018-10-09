Raytheon accelerates DeepStrike missile development

Raytheon (RTN -0.1% ) has completed a significant milestone in the development of its long-range DeepStrike missile to meet the U.S. Army's Precision Strike Missile requirement, integrating its new launch pod missile container into the Army's M142 HIMARS and M270 MLRS launchers.

"Raytheon is responding to the U.S. Army's desire to accelerate its PrSM program," said Dr. Thomas Bussing, Raytheon Advanced Missile Systems vice president. "We are on a fast track to deliver an advanced surface-to-surface missile that exceeds the Army's requirements by doubling the firepower while reducing the cost."