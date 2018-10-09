More on AZZ's Q2 results

AZZ (AZZ -0.6% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 13.5% Y/Y to $222.78M, driven by strength in both Energy segment $106.51M (+9.5% Y/Y) and Metal Coatings segment $116.27M (+17.4% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin declined by 126 bps to 21.1% and operating margin declined by 118 bps to 7.7%.

Segment margins: Energy gross 19.9% up by 210 bps and operating 4% up by 158 bps ; and Metal coatings gross 22.1% down by 460 bps and operating 19% down by 465 bps .

SG&A expenses increased by 12.8% Y/Y to $29.79M.

Net cash provided by operating activities for six months was $17.47M compared to $2.78M a year ago.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $9.2M as of August 31, 2018, compared to $3.55M a year ago.

Q2 Bookings $253.9M (+33.6% Y/Y) and Backlog increased by 12%Y/Y to $336M.

FY19 Guidance, raised: EPS $1.90-2.25 (prior $1.75-2.25) and Revenue $930-970M (prior $900-960M).

Previously: AZZ EPS of $0.43 (Oct. 9)