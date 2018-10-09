DDR falls as much as 3.7% after investor day guidance disappoints

DDR Inc. (DDR -2.7%) slides as much as 3.7% after the REIT tells investors it expects a Q3 loss per common share of 8 cent to 11 cents; compares with estimate of a 1-cent loss.
It sees operating FFO per diluted share at least 30 cents for each of Q3 and Q4.
Sees FY2019 OFFO per share of $1.15-$1.20 for FY2019.
Sees FY2019 same-store NOI, ex-major redevelopment, 1%-2%.
Five-year growth targets: SSNOI of 2.75%, operating FFO of 5%; net asset value of 5%.
