J.M. Smucker analyst day highlights

J.M. Smucker (SJM) posts slides ahead of the company's analyst day presentation.

The food manufacturer is aiming for incremental cost savings of $80M in FY19 and $70M in FY20.

Accelerating the e-commerce business is also a stated goal by Smucker management. The company aims to double e-commerce net sales by FY20.

Momentum is cited in the coffee business, with Folgers raking in $1.5B in annual sales and Dunkin' Donutes $580M. The millennial-focused 1850 business is generating about $50M in annual sales.