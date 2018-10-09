Chevron in 'massive' tax avoidance via the Netherlands, unions say

International and Dutch trade unions filed a complaint at The Hague accusing Chevron (CVX +0.6% ) of funneling billions of euros through letter box companies in the Netherlands to avoid taxation.

It is not clear why CVX was singled out in the complaint, but the unions say CVX’s Dutch subsidiaries, through frequent intra-group operations whose main purpose was the avoidance of taxes in multiple jurisdictions, breached the spirit of Dutch corporation tax law.

The unions say tax avoidance deprives workers they represent of basic government services and pressures their wages.