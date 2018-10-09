DDR adds two new directors to board

DDR Inc. (DDR -3.3% ) names Linda Abraham and Dawn Sweeney to its board, increasing its size to eight members, four of whom were appointed in the last two years.

Linda Abraham, managing director of Crimson Capital, has experience as an entrepreneur and is an expert in consumer analytics, says DDR President and CEO David Lukes.

Dawn Sweeney, President and CEO of the National Restaurant Association, brings expertise in the food and entertainment services industry, Lukes says.

