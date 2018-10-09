Nikki Haley resigns as U.S. ambassador to UN

Nikki Haley will leave as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations at the end of the year, President Trump announced Tuesday morning.

Haley, a former Republican governor of South Carolina, had told President Trump about six months ago that she wanted to take a break. She has served as ambassador to the UN since January 2017..

She didn't say what she'll do next, but added she plans to support Trump in his 2020 campaign.

Trump didn't immediately name a successor.

