Verizon boosts public-safety offering with Mutualink deal

Verizon (VZ +1.1% ) has set a strategic agreement with Mutualink to shore up its public safety offering.

Mutualink is an easy-to-deploy service that's "compatible with virtually any device and network," allowing for connections between smartphones, video cameras, land mobile radios and other devices.

The arrangement will allow first responders to securely connect networks to share real-time video and critical information, Verizon says.

