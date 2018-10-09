Medovex names William E. Horne CEO and Chairman of the Board

Medovex (OTC:MDVX) announces the appointment of William “Bill” Horne as the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of its Board of Directors. Mr. Horne

Mr. Horne is a founder and former Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Laser Spine Institute.

Jarrett Gorlin, Medovex’s outgoing Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Bill’s proven track record as a leader in multiple industries including healthcare speaks for itself. To say we are excited to have attracted such a highly accomplished CEO and Chairman would be an understatement. Our entire management team and board of directors is confident in Bill’s vision, experience and track record of building enterprise value. Together we believe the decision to name him our new CEO and Chairman is in the best of interest of our shareholders.”