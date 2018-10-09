Snap -4.3% to new low as Nathanson foresees capital raise

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has plumbed a new low, down 4.3% after a cut to estimates and price target by MoffettNathanson.

The firm reduced its price target to $6.50 from $8; shares have dipped to $7.16 currently and tagged an all-time low of $7.11.

The company's "quickly running out of money," Michael Nathanson says, expecting Snap will be forced to raise capital as soon as the middle of next year.

"While it is obvious that Snap wasn't prepared for life as a public company, it now has a more pressing problem," Nathanson writes.

Pointing to a detailed memo from Snap CEO Evan Spiegel laying out the road ahead, Nathanson says "Although Twitter pulled off a similar miracle, call us skeptical as – despite the memo – we don't have faith in Snap's leadership to navigate these rapids."