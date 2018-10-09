Shell re-emphasizes gas as vital part of energy mix for 'foreseeable future'

“Shell’s core business is, and will be for the foreseeable future, very much in oil and gas… and particularly in natural gas,” Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) CEO Ben van Beurden said in a speech at the Oil & Money conference.

The Shell CEO sees global natural gas demand rising by an average 2% annually through 2035 and demand for liquefied natural gas growing at twice that rate.

Van Beurden said Shell is not "going soft" on oil and gas even as it invests more than other Big Oil peers in clean energy, spending $1 B-$2B/year on renewables and low-carbon energy; he especially sees natural gas - the least polluting fossil fuel - playing a major role throughout the decades of transition and beyond as demand for electricity and plastics grows.

Qatar Petroleum CEO Saad Al Kaabi said “natural gas will continue to play a key role, not as a so-called transition fuel but rather as a destination fuel."

Natural gas currently comprises ~22% of the global energy mix, but many energy executives see it as part of the shift to low-carbon economies.

