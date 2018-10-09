Serica +42% as U.S. grants license to run North Sea field part owned by Iran

Serica Energy surges 42% in London trading on news that the U.S. granted a new license to BP and Serica to operate the Rhum natural gas field in the U.K. North Sea gas field partly owned by Iran, in a rare exemption by the Trump’s administration.

Rhum, which supplies ~5% of the U.K.’s gas demand, is half owned by Iranian Oil Co.

Serica says the waiver extension will allow it to complete the acquisition of BP’s stake in the Rhum, Bruce and Keith fields, as well as buy Total’s (NYSE:TOT) stakes in Bruce and Keith.

