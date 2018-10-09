Exxon pledges $1M to back carbon tax push

Exxon Mobil (XOM) pledges to give $1M over two years to promote a surcharge on carbon emissions to fight climate change, marking the first contribution by a major oil company to such an effort.

XOM's contribution will go to Americans for Carbon Dividends, a new group co-chaired by former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott, which is promoting a carbon tax-plus-dividend policy first proposed by two former Republican secretaries of state, James Baker and George Shultz.

“This is the first time a U.S. oil and gas super major is putting real money behind a carbon pricing effort,” says Ted Halstead, chief executive of the Climate Leadership Council that developed the underlying plan.