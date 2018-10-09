The Information: Apple's iPhone fraud struggles in China cost billions

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) struggle to stop iPhone repair fraud in China cost the tech giant billions of dollars, according to a report from The Information.

Apple temporarily closed its retail store in Shenzhen, China, five years ago due to the lines of customers wanting to trade in broken iPhones. Sources say the store logged over 2K warranty claims per week in May of that year, more than any other Apple store in the world.

The company investigated and found the replacement surge was due to a fraud scheme where thieves bought or stole iPhones, removed valuable components, and replaced them with fakes. Thieves were returning the iPhones to Apple to receive replacements they could resell.

At the peak, 60% of warranty repairs in China and Hong Kong were fraudulent. Apple set aside $1.6B for warranty costs in FY13 and ended up spending $3.7B instead with much of that coming from the Chinese fraud.

Apple tried to deal with the problem using a variety of identification tactics to no avail. But the company now requires all replacements to be sent off to repair centers that can perform more rigorous fraud testing. Fraudulent claims are now down to about 20% of the total.