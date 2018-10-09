HSBC Global Private Banking in pact with iCapital Network for alternative investments

HSBC (HSBC) Global Private Banking, Americas is teaming up with iCapital Network, a financial technology firm, to expand and streamline client access to alternative investments.

The partnership is part of Global Private Banking's effort to expand product offerings for high net-worth clients.

“Our partnership with iCapital provides our clients with the platform and technology to access a broader product suite and seamlessly integrate alternatives into their investment allocations," says Russell Schofield-Bezer, chief investment officer of HSBC Global Private Banking, Americas.

