Weak German trade suggests meager growth in third quarter

German exports unexpectedly fell 0.1% M/M in August, missing estimate of 0.3%, while imports dropped by 2.7%, in a fresh sign that manufacturers in Europe's largest economy shifted into a lower gear over the summer months.

ING economist Carsten Brzeski blamed the low trade volumes over the summer months on a general weakening of global manufacturing activity and a temporary blip in domestic demand.

Household spending has become an important growth driver in Germany as consumers are reaping the benefits of record employment levels, rising real wages, increased job security and cheap credit due to the euro zone's expansive monetary policy.

Germany's wider current account surplus rose to €15.3B from €15.1B in July, unadjusted data showed.

Source: Investing.com