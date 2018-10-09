MAXIMUS to acquire U.S. Federal Citizen Engagement Centers for $400M

MAXIMUS (MMS +1.4% ) announced the acquisition of certain assets of General Dynamics Information Technology's large-scale, citizen-engagement centers in the U.S. Federal civilian market for $400M in cash, strengthening MAXIMUS position in the administration of federal government programs across the United States.

The associated assets had revenue of ~$670M for the twelve months ended June 2018. MAXIMUS currently anticipates that the assets associated with this transaction will generate ~10.5 months of revenue for its fiscal year 2019 in the range of $575-600M. The transaction is expected to be accretive by $0.10 to $0.15 of diluted earnings per share in FY19.

The transaction is expected to close in mid-November and is subject to customary closing conditions.