Google unveils Pixel 3 flagship phone, Echo Show competitor

Google (GOOG +0.1% )(GOOGL +0.2% ) officially unveils the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL flagship smartphones at a launch event. The devices matched up with the plentiful leaks leading up to the event.

Pixel 3: The 5-5inch 3 and 6.3-inch 3 XL have identical internal specs with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, an Adreno 630 GPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of storage, and Android 9 Pie.

Both phones have the glass window on the back with the distinctive cutout plus squeezable sides, and an imprint fingerprint sensor on the back. There’s one rear camera but two front-facing camera that includes one with a wider field of view.

The Pixels 3 include a new feature where Assistant can screen for spam calls to allow the user to decide whether to block the caller. The phone answers itself on suspected spam calls and provides a call transcript.

Verizon remains the exclusive carrier in the United States. Preorders start today with pricing details to come.

Home Hub: Google’s answer to the Amazon Show has a 7-inch screen and a fabric covered base available in the Google standard colors of Mint, Pink, Chalk (gray), and Charcoal (black). The Assistant-enabled Hub has far-field microphones, physical volume controls, and a microphone on/off toggle. Ambient EQ takes a sensor and algorithm to adjust the screen’s color during the day and turns it off automatically at night. There’s no front-facing camera, though, so Google Duo video calls are out.

Pixel Slate: The Slate is a Chrome OS tablet with a detachable keyboard and comes a year after the Pixelbook and following the Android-based detachable Pixel C.

Pixel Stand: The wireless charging accessory lets users dock the Pixel phone in an upright position for easier use while recharging. The new Pixels are the first to support wireless charging (up to 10 watts.)

Update with some pricing: Pixel Slate is $599 for the slate with the optional keyboard running $199. The Hub is $149.

Update: Preorders are now available for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL with shipments happening on October 17. But the Pixel device stock history suggests you might need to be a bit flexible with that shipment date.

Verizon will offer a buy-one-get-one deal on the preorders.

Or you can order through the Project Fi wireless service where there’s a $799 service credit for buying two phones.