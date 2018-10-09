Arbutus Bio down 24% on delay of early-stage study of HBV candidate AB-452

Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS -24.1% ) is down on almost triple normal volume in apparent reaction to its announced update on its hepatitis B virus (HBV) programs that includes a delay in the start of a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating RNA-destabilizer AB-452 in order to allow for more time to characterize the compound. The study was originally set to start this quarter. Other updates:

AB-506: Phase 1a/1b study will enter the second stage (an HBV-positive population) this month. Topline data should be available in Q2 2019.

ARB-1467: 30-week study underway in HBV-positive patients (in combination with tenofovir and pegylated interferon). One patient has responded strongly to date.

AB-729: Expected to enter the clinic in Q2 2019. Another study evaluating the combination of AB-729 and AB-506 may launch in H2 2019.

Separately, former Janssen R&D executive Dr. Gaston Picchio has joined the company as Chief Development Officer.