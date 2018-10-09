Boeing reports 190 commercial plane deliveries in Q3, with 568 YTD

Boeing (BA +0.2% ) reports Q3 total commercial airplane deliveries of 190 vs. 202 in the year-ago quarter, with 568 total deliveries so far this year.

But YTD deliveries, up from 554 at the end of September a year ago, could indicate an easing of production problems that had caused unfinished planes to pile up at Boeing’s plant in Renton, Wash.

Boeing, which aims to deliver 810-815 total planes in 2018, is in front of rival Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY), which delivered 503 aircraft through September, up from 454 deliveries in the same period last year.