Bloomberg: Comstock's Jerry Jones exploring Haynesville shale gas deals

Comstock Resources (CRK +5.4% ) majority owner Jerry Jones is exploring several deals to expand the company's presence in the Haynesville shale gas play, Bloomberg reports.

CRK recently expressed interest in buying PE-backed Covey Park Energy but conversations did not reach a material stage, according to the report.

The slump in the price of natural gas in recent years led operators to shun the Haynesville in favor of other areas such as the Marcellus basin, where the gas is closer to the surface, but the Haynesville is making a comeback as drilling technology has improved.