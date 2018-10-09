Yuan lending rate in Hong Kong jumps to 5% from 1.745%

Interbank lending rates in Hong Kong--a center offshore trading for the yuan-- climbed Tuesday, possibly from efforts by China's central bank to prevent too much erosion of the yuan, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing several analysts.

The overnight cost of borrowing yuan for Hong Kong banks surged to 5% from 1.745% Tuesday to its highest level since May.

There have been times in the past when Chinese authorities increased interbank lending rates during periods of currency depreciation pressure to deter traders from making bearish bets, the analysts said.

Raising short-term rates makes it more expensive to make bets against the yuan using borrowed funds.

Though the weaker currency helps to boost exports, China is also seeking stability, according to the analysts.

The yuan is up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar trading at 6.92 yuan to the greenback. YTD, the yuan has weakened about 6% against the dollar.

Previously: U.S. Treasury said to be still concerned about yuan depreciation: Reuters (Oct. 8)

