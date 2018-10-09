Super Micro -26% on another report about malicious chips

Bloomberg is out with a new report on hacked Super Micro (NASDAQ:SMCI) hardware found in a major U.S. telecom’s network.

The telecom allegedly discovered the malicious hardware in August and removed the components.

The telecom’s security expert, Yossi Appleboum of Sepio Systems, provided documents and other evidence of the discovery after the Bloomberg Businessweek report detailing how China planted malicious chips in Supermicro servers to spy on U.S. companies.

Apple, Amazon, and Super Micro have repeatedly denied the earlier report.

Super Micro shares are down 25.6% to $10.98.

