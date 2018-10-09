Paddy Power -5% after Ireland doubles tax rate

Paddy Power Betfair (OTC:PDYPF,OTCPK:PDYPY) says an increase in the tax rate in Ireland on betting turnover to 2% from 1% will cost the company about €23M a year based off last fiscal year's results.

Ireland accounts for about 9% to 10% of Paddy Power Betfair's total revenue.

There are some concerns that if Paddy Power passes the extra costs on to its customers it could lead to more demand for black market betting.