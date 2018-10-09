PPG -10% after warning on higher costs, softer demand

PPG Industries (PPG -10.1% ) plummets to a 52-week low after issuing below-consensus Q3 guidance, citing inflationary pressures and weaker demand in China.

PPG said Q3 saw "the highest level of cost inflation since the cycle began two years ago," while noting softening demand trends, particularly in China.

Jefferies issues a Hold rating and cuts its stock price target to $103 from $110, saying that while it expected Q3 would be soft, "the combination of adverse foreign exchange, slightly more severe demand headwinds and stubbornly high raw materials proved even worse than we expected... With restructuring efforts already underway, we expect the incremental headwinds to spill over to 2019."

Deutsche Bank also says Q3 came in worse than expected but reiterates a Buy rating on the stock, as PPG is raising prices to offset rising raw material costs with price/cost parity likely to be achieved.