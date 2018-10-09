HSBC to pay $765M in pact with DOJ to resolve legacy RMBS claims

HSBC (HSBC) will pay $765M to resolve a multi-year probe into legacy securitization, issuance, and underwriting of residential mortgage-backed securities issued from 2005 to 2007 under a definitive agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

HSBC North America Holdings pays the amount without admitting liability or wrongdoing. Of the total, $492M will be paid by HSBC North America's US-based public company, HSBC USA.

The companies have previously disclosed that they've fully reserved for those amounts as of June 20, 2018.

