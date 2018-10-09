Hospital groups in the green ahead of earnings announcements

Hospital operators are seeing a modest ramp in buying today as earnings season approaches.
HCA Healthcare (HCA +0.9%) will announce Q3 results before the open on October 30. Consensus view is EPS of $1.90 on revenues of $11.3B.
Tenet Healthcare (THC +2.6%) will do the same after the close on November 5. Consensus view is EPS of $0.12 on revenues of $4.4B.
Humana (HUM +0.9%) follows suit before the open on November 7. Consensus view is EPS of $4.26 on revenues of $14.0B.
Other tickers: (UHS +1.1%)(SGRY +1.1%)(SSY +0.7%)(SEM +1.8%)(QHC +0.4%)(HLTH +1.9%)(LPNT +0.1%)(CYH +6.5%)
