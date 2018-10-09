Hospital groups in the green ahead of earnings announcements

Hospital operators are seeing a modest ramp in buying today as earnings season approaches.

HCA Healthcare (HCA +0.9% ) will announce Q3 results before the open on October 30. Consensus view is EPS of $1.90 on revenues of $11.3B.

Tenet Healthcare (THC +2.6% ) will do the same after the close on November 5. Consensus view is EPS of $0.12 on revenues of $4.4B.

Humana (HUM +0.9% ) follows suit before the open on November 7. Consensus view is EPS of $4.26 on revenues of $14.0B.