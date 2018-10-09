Puma back in basketball

Puma (OTCPK:PMMAF) basketball silhouette shoes are back in the U.S. starting on October 11 after a 20-year absence.

The German athletic apparel company is launching the Clyde Court Disrupt in stores and online.

Puma has basketball stars Marvin Bagley III, Zhaire Smith, Michael Porter Jr. and Skylar Diggins-Smith wearing the new shoes on and off the court. Last week, Golden State Warriors DeMarcus Cousins also signed a multi-year shoe deal with Puma, although Nike (NYSE:NKE) has ten days to match the offer. Puma also has a decades-long association with NBA hall-of-famer Clyde Frazier.

Puma is seen by analysts as potentially having the growing lineup to pressure Nike, Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Under Armour (UA, UAA) just a bit, especially if the company's hiring of Jay-Z as a creative consultant is leveraged.

Puma press release