Australia supports coal; policy will not change based on IPCC climate warning

Australia's government rejects the call from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to phase out coal power by 2050, saying renewable energy cannot replace baseload coal power.

Deputy Prime Minister McCormack says Australia “absolutely” would continue to use and exploit its coal reserves, despite the IPCC’s dire warnings that the world has just 12 years to avoid climate change catastrophe.

McCormack says coal mining is very important to Australia because it provides 60% of the country’s electricity, 50K jobs and is its “largest export," and he has not “seen anything that’s going to replace coal in the near future."

