One Horizon Group acquires intellectual property rights

One Horizon Group (OHGI +48.3% ) announces 80% ownership interest in the software and source code and all other intellectual property underpinning the 123Wish experience marketplace platform.

“This will allow us to move towards completion of a number of business deals we have been working on for some time with well-known brands in the sports, travel, hospitality and family entertainment areas,” said Mark White, CEO and Founder of OHGI. “There is significant value in the 123Platform from our perspective and that is apparent from the interest level we have received from our intended licensees and brand partners and the revenue potential.”