ECS named prime on $51M contract for USTRANSCOM/AMC

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN -1.3% )’s division ECS has been named the prime awardee of a $51M contract by United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) Air Mobility Command, to develop and sustain its Global Air Transportation Execution System (GATES).

GATES is an automated information system designed to track, document, manage, and process payment for the global air and surface movement of personnel and cargo across all branches of the Department of Defense.

The GATES project has a five-year period of performance. ECS will be responsible for full life cycle support, including new development, operations and maintenance, and modernization.

Press Release