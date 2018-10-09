More on Helen of Troy Q2 results

Helen of Troy (HELE +1.5% ) reports a 14% increase in Q2 sales to $393.5M primarily due to increase in Housewares and Health & Home segments store sales, online & international sales.

Net sales from Leadership Brands was +20.5% to $319M

Sales by segment: Housewares: $137.5M (+19.4%); Health & Home: $175.8M (+20.3%); Beauty: $80.3M (-4.2%)

Gross profit margin expands ~215bps to 39.4%

Adjusted operating income margin improves ~30bps to 15.1% primarily reflecting improved distribution & logistics efficiency, favorable operating leverage that was partially offset by a less favorable channel & product mix

Revises FY19 adjusted EPS outlook of ~$7.65-$7.90; sales of ~$1,535M-$1,560M after adopting revenue recognition standard

