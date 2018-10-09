Frontier launches gigabit fiber, boosts speed tiers

Frontier Communications (FTR +1.5% ) has launched a new gigabit Internet service in its fiber markets, boosting its mainline consumer speed as well.

Gigabit service will come to its FiOS and Vantage fiber markets. The company is also offering a symmetrical 200/200 Mbps service, and adding new speed tiers of 300/300 Mbps that previously weren't offered in Indiana, Oregon and Washington.

Vantage Fiber is offered in parts of Connecticut, North Carolina and Minnesota, while the company's FiOS is available in the Tampa Bay, Fla., region as well as areas in Southern California, Dallas, and parts of Indiana, Oregon and Washington.