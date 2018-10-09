Starbucks called dominant by Ackman

Bill Ackman called Starbucks (SBUX +2.9% ) one of the "greatest businesses in the world" as he revealed his stake in the coffee chain today at the Grant's Fall 2018 Conference.

The activist investor kept it pretty simple in explaining the upside potential, pointing to the bug runway in China and coffee's popularity with teenagers.

"This is an extremely dominate business," Ackman extolled.

After a rough stretch over a couple of years, Ackman's Pershing Square has doubled the return of the S&P 500 Index so far in 2018.

