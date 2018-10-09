JetBlue advances focus city strategy

JetBlue (JBLU -2.7% ) announces a series of network changes that it says advances its strategy in multiple focus cities

The reallocation of service will result in a new JetBlue city in Ecuador, new service between current JetBlue cities and additional flights on popular routes.

The four new routes being added to the airline’s network starting this winter are Boston-Rochester, Fort Lauderdale-Phoenix, Fort Lauderdale-St. Maarten and Providence-Palm Beach.

"We constantly review network performance and make adjustments to support our focus city strategy, which is about building up our key markets to be stronger and even more relevant to local travelers,” says JetBlue President Joanna Geraghty/

Source: Press Release