Investors pull out record amounts from stock, real estate, muni ETFs: Bloomberg

Adjusting to U.S. Treasury yields at seven-year highs, investors are taking record amounts of cash out of large-cap, municipal bond, and REIT exchange-traded funds

About $2.7B, or 12% of assets, was pulled out of the $18.3B iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB -0.1% ) on Monday, its largest outflow since it began 18 years ago. The ETF tracks the Russell 1000 Index, made up of the largest 1,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

An outflow of $464M from iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF -0.1% ) was its biggest outflow, amounting to about 19% of its assets. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR -0.2% ) had $87M get pulled on Monday, resulting in outflows for the week of more than $834M.

For municipal bond ETFs, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB), the market's third-largest fund tracking municipal bonds, experienced an outflow of $25M on Monday. the largest since the $3.6B fund started three years ago. Investors yanked $9.5B last week from BlackRock's $9.5B iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB), the largest muni ETF.

Previously: Treasury yield high weighs on futures (Oct. 9)

ETFs: CRF, USA, SCHX, ZF, VV, FEX, JKD, EQL, EEH, IWL, FWDD, SYE, JHML, GSEW, ESGL, HUSV, CHGX, USSD, DUSA, USWD, BIBL, PMOM, VNQ, IYR, RQI, SCHH, RNP, RFI, KBWY, DRN, NRO, URE, ICF, XLRE, JRS, RWR, SRS, FREL, DRA, MUNI, DRV, RIF, SBI, MUI, ITM, NID, LRET, REK, RIT, FRI, NBH, FTY, PSR, USRT, FPT, WREI, IARAX, RORE, ITMS, BBRE, EVLMC, FLMI, PPTY