Bloomberg: Verizon CEO looks to shake up top ranks in 5G push

With a tenure-defining race for 5G on with rival AT&T (T -0.3% ), Verizon (VZ +0.6% ) CEO Hans Vestberg is looking at a heavy shakeup of management to pick his team going forward, Bloomberg says.

The carrier is already looking to cut costs, with buyout offers reportedly going out to a quarter of the company's workforce in a move to save billions.

Now Vestberg is said to be personally interviewing the top 300 leaders at Verizon, some of which have described the process as re-interviewing for their jobs.

Vestberg joined the company in March 2017 and took over the CEO spot from Lowell McAdam.

Most of the team should be selected by year-end, at which point Vestberg is expected to go to investors to share his strategy -- said to include realignment to sell sets of services as a unified company, vs. Verizon's old approach of silos in separate wireless, landline, data and IT units.