MGM-GVC joint venture in sports betting pact with Indian casino operator

MGM GVC Interactive says it has partnered with the United Auburn Indian Community in a first-of-its-kind sport betting partnership.

The United Auburn Indian Community operates the Thunder Valley Casino Resort in California. The tribe says it will be prepared to move quickly if California approves sports betting.

Under the terms of the partnership, MGM-GVC would provide its iconic brands and proprietary technology to enable the tribe to offer retail and mobile sports betting and online casino and poker.

MGM GVC is the joint venture owned by MGM Resorts (MGM +2.8% ) and GVC Holdings (OTCPK:GMVHF).

Source: Press Release